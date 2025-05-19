Gov Idris appoints 21 new local council secretaries in Kebbi

The Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has approved the appointment of new secretaries for the 21 local government areas in the state.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Alhaji Ahmed Idris, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Birnin Kebbi.

The new local council secretaries are – Muhammad Aliero (Aliero), Zainab Kangiwa (Arewa), Lawali Target (Argungu), Dallatu Muhammad (Augie), and Mohammed Gawamba (Bagudo).

READ ALSO: ‘Don’t link us with Simon Ekpa, he’s not our member’, IPOB tells DSS

Others are – Ahmed Zauro (Birnin Kebbi), Mohammed Umar Bunza (Bunza), Abdulkadir Kamba (Dandi), Rabi’u Bena (Danko Wasagu), Aliyu Abubakar (Fakai), Aliyu Dalijan (Gwandu), and Sabi’u Jandutse (Jega).

The rest are – Umar Sama’ila (Kalgo), Suleiman Koko (Besse), Buhari Bawa (Maiyama), Aliyu Libata (Ngaski), Aliyu Diri (Sakaba), Aminiu Arzuka (Shanga), Abdullahi Kwakware (Suru), Nasiru Dantani (Yauri) and AbdurRahman Manga (Zuru).

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now