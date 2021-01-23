Gov Ikpeazu commissions four roads in Aba

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has officially opened for public use four roads in the economic hub of Aba, the state capital.

The roads include Eziukwu Road, Milverton Avenue, Ojike Lane and Chisco Link Rd, all in Aba South Local Government Area of the State.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Governor Ikpeazu assured that the roads would last at least 30 years and called on residents and business owners in the areas to protect them from destructive actions of some people.

He further said his government undertook the reconstruction of the roads due to their economic importance to the people and advised those doing cement business in Ojike Lane to relocate to Uratta or other markets.

While stressing the need for proper waste management in the area, the governor directed Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA) to set up a Waste Management Task Force to ensure the drainages are kept clean and free of debris.

He disclosed that before the end of February, youths from the various LGAs would be deployed under direct labour to carry out works of road maintenance and covering of potholes in certain areas where road constructions are yet to be done.

Speaking, the Commissioner for Works, Elder Bob Ogu said the roads are located at the Central Business District and will enhance the economy of Aba, and informed that the roads are of high quality and called on residents to protect the roads.

Ripples Nigeria had undertaken extensive special reports spanning two years on the state of roads in Abia State.

The report, which featured pictures of about forty different roads in the municipality was carried out in 2019 with picture evidences, as we also returned a year later in 2020 to ascertain the state of the same roads after a year under the same administration.

Eziukwu Road, which is among those commissioned by the governor, was one of the many roads examined by Ripples Nigeria. In 2019, obviously under construction, the project seemed to have been abandoned as it was impassable, with grass and refuse taking over a good stretch of it.

However, after the first report, Ripples Nigeria returned to the same road a year after in September 2020 to discover that it had been made motorable with a tarred stretch and pavements.

Ripples Nigeria plans to return to the state again in 2021 as part of it’s avowed mandate to hold governments at all levels accountable, to see the level of development on over 35 other critical roads in Abia earlier highlighted to again ascertain the level of development on them.

