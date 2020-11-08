Gov. Ikpeazu lays down guidelines for payment of bursary

The governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, has laid down some guidelines to be met by students of the state origin who are studying at the Abia State University (ABSU), before they can get the N30,000 bursary he promised them.

Gov. Ikpeazu further reiterated his commitment to pay the students the ‘pocket money’ to help them and their guardians cushion the effects of COVID-19.

According to the governor, his administration has remained unwavering in its dedication to the “welfare of Abia youths, whether as students, artisans or entrepreneurs.”

In a series of tweets on Saturday, November 7, Gov. Ikpeazu revealed the guidelines that would qualify the students for the money which he had announced during a Town Hall meeting with the institution’s students union officials and the school management following an outcry over the imposition of a ‘Pandemic Prevention Fee’ on the students by the school authority.

“Still on the N30,000 pocket money I recently approved for each student of Abia origin at the Abia State University, to help them cushion the effects of Covid-19.

My guidelines for disbursement of the pocket money are clearly outlined as follows:

1. All departmental student leaders are to compile names of students of Abia origin in their respective departments.

2. The University management is to also raise a similar list.

3. Government will cross-match both lists & commence payment from December.

The list shall include such details of the students as follows:

i. Name

ii. Community of Origin

iii. LGA of Origin

iv. Phone Number

v. Account Number

“Let me reiterate the commitment of our government to the welfare of our youths, whether as students, artisans or entrepreneurs,” Gov. Ikpeazu added.

