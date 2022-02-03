Gov Ikpeazu orders closure of cattle market, abattoir in Abia

The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, on Thursday ordered the immediate closure of an abattoir and cattle market in the state.

The governor took the decision after a trailer crashed into an abattoir located at Waterside River area of Ogbor Hill, Aba.

The state’s Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Chief John Kalu, disclosed this in a statement in Aba.

The statement read: “All those currently doing business in the above markets/abattoir should immediately relocate to the following locations: (1) New Omuma Uzor Abattoir in Ukwa West; (2) Good morning Market, Aba, for those currently in Ahia Udele.

“The governor also directed the Ministry of Homeland Security to work with relevant security agencies in ensuring compliance.

“While we mourn with those who lost loved ones in the unfortunate incident which occurred earlier today, it is important to state that the Ministry of Trade and Investment had long commenced processes to relocate the markets in line with public health advice received from the Ministry of Environment and other relevant agencies.

“This gave rise to the acceleration of processes for the completion of the new abattoir which should be ready later this month.”

