Gov Ikpeazu releases new COVID-19 guidelines, orders compulsory use of face mask

The Abia State government led by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has issued new guidelines to stem the second wave of the deadly COVID-19 disease.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Secretary to Abia State Government, Barr Chris Ezem, who informed that the state government has launched an operation; confirm your COVID status, in the state.

According to Barr Ezem, who also ordered residents of the state to wear face mask, the new guideline follows the new surge in COVID-19 cases, which is currently spreading across the country.

He thus advised residents of the state to visit the molecular laboratories in Aba and Amachara for COVID-19 tests in order to ascertain their COVID-19 status.

Barr Ezem said; “To adequately confront and mitigating the effect of the Pandemic on residents and Abians alike, Government hereby ban all public gathering in the State till further notice.

READ ALSO: Abia governor suspends chief of staff for spraying money on pastor

“All public offices and institutions including Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Banks, school, hospitals etc are directed to deny access to persons seeking any form of assistance in their offices/institution without face masks and such visitors/clients must be made to comply 100% to all COVID-19 protocols.

“Eateries and hospitality centers in the State are to operate on a take-away bases, henceforth while full compliance to covid-19 protocols must be duly observed.

“Religious worships, Market and transport activities must be carried out henceforth as specified by the State Government and under strict compliance to all Covid-19 protocols.

“The State and Local Government Enforcement Teams, Homeland security as well as law enforcement agencies are directed to be at their best enforcing compliance to all the covid-19 protocols in order to maintain a flat curve to the deadly pandemic in the State,” the statement concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions