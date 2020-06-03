Gov Ikpeazu reveals his family’s COVID-19 status, as two aides test positive

The governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu on Tuesday announced the COVID-19 test results of his family members and those of his aides.

The governor said his test results for the dreaded virus, that of his wife, Nkechi and their children all returned negative.

He however, said it was unfortunate that the results for his aides returned with two of them confirmed positive for coronavirus.

Ikpeazu stated this in a statement he released on Tuesday and made available to newsmen.

“Leading this battle from the front as your Governor, I and all members of the first family subjected ourselves to COVID-19 tests on Saturday, May 30, 2020 and the results came out negative today (Tuesday).

“Unfortunately, results of two of my aides who also subjected themselves to COVID-19 tests were positive while others turned in negative results.

“We are confident that within days, the currently asymptomatic positive patients who are now isolated will be successfully nursed back to good health, with God on our side.”

Ikpeazu instructed all local government chairmen and their deputies in the state to equally reveal their COVID-19 test results.

