Gov Ikpeazu sacks Abia council chairmen, deputies, councillors

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has directed the immediate dissolution of all 17 Local Government Area Chairmen, including their deputies and councillors, in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by Secretary to the State Government, Chris Ezem.

Ezem said the dissolution followed the expiration of their tenure.

Read also:Strike: Gov Ikpeazu threatens to invoke ‘No Work, No Pay policy’ in Abia

The dissolved council officers were elected into a two-year term in office in December 2020.

The statement reads: “Gov. Ikpeazu thanked them for their services and wished them well in their future endeavours.

“The Governor further directed that they hand over to the Head of Service of their respective Councils.

“The dissolution takes immediate effect.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now