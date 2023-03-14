Gov Ikpeazu suspends Abia poly rector

The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has ordered the immediate suspension of Prof. Osunwa Okorie, Rector of the state’s polytechnic (ABIAPOLY).

The Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Chris Ezem, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Tuesday in Umuahia, the state capital.

The governor also appointed Haglar Okorie as the acting rector of the institution.

However, no reason was given for the suspension of Okorie.

