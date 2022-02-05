Gov Inuwa charges North-East states to proffer solutions against drug abuse

Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has urged state governments of the North-East zone to join forces with major stakeholders to stem the ugly trend of drug abuse in the region.

He gave the charge when he declared open a meeting of all Secretaries of State Governments (SSGs) in the six states of the North-East held at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Gombe.

He said the abuse of drugs propels the development of crime and criminality within the sub region, which compelled the forum to take a decision in order to reduce and eventually put a stop to the unfortunate development.

According to the governor, community leaders, religious bodies and voluntary organisations, must as a matter of urgency, embark on drug abuse enlightenment, treatment and prevention campaigns in order to stop the ugly trend.

He noted that the prevalence of drug abuse in Nigeria and its negative impact on public health and safety underscored the need for all hands to be on deck in order to curtail the challenge.

He however said his administration was specifically taking the issues of drug abuse critically as the State Government, through the Special Adviser on Drugs and Narcotics, in collaboration with other stakeholders, especially the NDLEA was intensifying efforts at tackling the problems to stem the slipping slope that many youths who dabble into drugs are heading to.

He therefore commended the North East Governors Forum for the foresight and commitment to handle any detrimental challenge to the overall improvement in the living conditions of our people.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya explained that it is a known fact that the North East sub region has passed through what can best be described as horrific and traumatic experiences as a result of the Boko Haram Insurgency that almost paralyzed its socio economic activities.

“We must do everything humanly possible to curb the influx of narcotics and illicit drugs into the Sub-region as this will help in the fight against insurgency. It is a known fact that drug menaces and abuses support terrorism and other nefarious activities.

By Yemi Kanji

