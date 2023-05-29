Gov Inuwa Yahaya takes oath of office for second term in Gombe

The Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, and his deputy, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau, were sworn in for second term on Monday.

The state’s Chief Judge, Justice Halima Sadiyya Mohammed administered the Oath of Office on the governor and his deputy at a colourful ceremony held at the Pantami Township Stadium in Gombe.

In his address after taking the oath of office, Yahaya promised to focus on economic empowerment and job creation in the state.

He said his government would continue with ease of doing business policies in order to consolidate Gombe’s position as the most business-friendly state in Nigeria.

He said: “These policies are designed to foster conducive business environment, attract investments, and stimulate economic growth. We shall also train and upskill our youth, invest in ICT skills and innovation, and harness our agri-business potentials in order to enhance food security and create employment opportunities.

“We are committed to expanding access to education, particularly for out-of-school children, girl-child and other marginalized groups, through various initiatives like the Adolescent Girl Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE).

“We are also committed to enhancing vocational and technical education to align with the needs of the rapidly evolving job market, particularly the agriculture, energy and oil and gas sectors which are fast taking shape in Gombe State, especially with discovery of oil and gas at Kolmani.”

