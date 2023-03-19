Gov Inuwa Yahaya wins Gombe election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared the Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, as the winner of the state governorship election.

READ ALSO: Allegation of vote buying trails voting in Gombe

The INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Maimunat Waziri, who announced the result in Gombe, said Yahaya polled 342,821 votes to defeat Mohammed Jibrin of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who garnered 204,564 votes in the Saturday election.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now