Gov Inuwa’s aide on social investment programme resigns

The Special Adviser on Social Investment Programme to the Gombe State Governor, Dijatu Bappa, has resigned from the position.

Bappa’s resignation from the state executive council followed the mass exodus of All Progressives Congress (APC) members to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other political parties in the state.

In a letter dated February 1, 2022, and addressed to Governor Inuwa Yahaya, the woman said the resignation took immediate effect.

Although Bappa did not state the reason for resigning from her position, she told the governor that “she had terminated her services.”

Read also: Flood displaced 3,200 families in Gombe —Gov Inuwa

The letter read: “I write to inform you of my decision to terminate my service as Special Adviser to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Gombe State on Social Investment programme with effect from 1st February, 2022.

“ Your Excellency Sir, I sincerely thank you for giving me this golden opportunity to serve under your able leadership, it is indeed a rare privilege to serve in that capacity.”

By Yemi Kanji…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now