Gov Ishaku presents N139.4bn 2021 budget to Taraba Assembly

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, on Friday presented the state’s 2021 budget estimate of N139, 460,435,961.80 to the State House of Assembly for consideration and passage.

Ishaku, who tagged the proposal as “budget of restoration and stabilization,” said N82, 910,408,650; representing 59.45 percent of the total budget has been earmarked for recurrent expenditure and N56, 550,387,310.90 for capital expenditure.

The governor assured that his government would ensure that the budget implementation comply with the global best practices.

According to him, the 2021 budget proposal is N76 billion lower than that of 2020 which was pegged at N215.82billion.

Speaker of the Assembly, Joseph Kunini, assured the governor the lawmakers would ensure the speedy passage of the budget.

