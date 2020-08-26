Gov Ishaku warns Taraba monarchs against illegal allocation of lands

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, on Wednesday warned the 49 third class chiefs in the state against illegal allocation of lands in their domains to strange people and foreign investors.

He gave the warning during a second meeting with the Royal Fathers held at the Executive Chamber of the Government House, Jalingo.

Ishaku had on May 13 met with the third class chiefs after their appointments to further discussions on peace and security in all the chiefdoms.

He said the allocation of lands without due process was one of the major causes of crisis in the state adding that henceforth no monarch should allocate land without the approval of the state government.

The governor stressed that even a local government Chairman does not have a right to issue out land certificate of occupancy to anybody or investor without following due process.

He also charged the monarch to ensure that people at the grassroots felt the impact of the government policies and programmes.

Ishaku said: “We are doing our best in paying your salaries but I am not happy that some of you do not pay your District and Village heads based on the reports I received.

“The information we need has to come from the village heads to the district heads down to the chiefs. So if you don’t pay them salary how would they have the morale to work hard.

“Therefore, I want you to desist from such act and I also have reports that some of you do not give security reports on a timely basis.

