Gov Lalong blows hot, says govt will resist religious crisis in Plateau

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has vowed that any attempt by anyone to cause a religious crisis in the state will be resisted with all the might of government.

Lalong who made this vow on Monday, described the killings in the state as an act of criminality, and warned that his government would not tolerate any further acts of violence .

Lalong added that the 24’hours curfew imposed on Jos North Local Government Area will remain effective while the dusk to dawn curfew in Jos South and Bassa LGAs, was still in force.

The Governor who was on an on-the-spot assessment of the affected areas alongside the head of the Inspector General Special Squad, DIG Sanusi Lemu, promised to deal decisively with anyone who wants to test his government’s resolve.

“We in Plateau want to continue to stay in peace but criminal elements are always working to take us backward in which we as a government would resist,” he said.

Lalong once again, condemned the killings in the state and order security agencies to identify and arrest the perpetrators with immediate effects.

“This is a clear act of criminality. All those who perpetrated this acts are criminals; nobody would take us back to the days of religious crisis. As the Governor of Plateau, I will not allow this to happen.”

Lalong also warned trouble makers bent on fomenting trouble in the state to desist as the government will not allow any form of lawlessness to disrupt the peace of the state.

“Citizens must comply with the curfew imposed in Jos North , Jos asouth, and Bassa.

“Attacks on innocent citizens, no matter their backgrounds, will never be tolerated in Plateau State and those who are found to be behind such attacks will be dealt with decisively to serve as deterrence and restore public order.

“We would ensure that those arrested are dealt with and made to face the full wrath of the law. We have done a lot to ensure peace in Plateau and we never go back to those dark days.

“The Federal Government has already moved in a team led by a DIG of Police with more police mobilised to the state because we do not want this issue to escalate.

“That is why we are taking all this proactive measures to nip the crisis in the bud.”

