Gov Lalong commutes death sentence of five inmates, pardons two others in Plateau | Ripples Nigeria

The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, on Saturday commuted the death sentence of five prison inmates to life imprisonment for exhibiting good conduct in custody.

Lalong, who announced this in a broadcast to the people of the state as part of activities marking Nigeria’s Democracy Day, granted pardon to two others.

He said the gesture was in compliance with the Prerogative of Mercy and State Pardon conferred on him as governor.

Lalong said: “In exercise of the powers conferred on me as Governor in Section 212 of the Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended), after due consultation with the State Advisory Council On the Prerogative Of Mercy, I have granted various categories of pardon to seven prisoners for their good conduct.

“The pardon was granted for reasons of good conduct, with effect from the different dates of sentences. The concerned persons are:

“Nanfa Gwantur (Death Sentence commuted to life imprisonment), Timkut Laven (Death Sentence commuted to life imprisonment), Ponzing Nanshe (Death Sentence commuted to life imprisonment).

“Dauda Joshua (Death Sentence commuted to life imprisonment), Wasa Zachariah (Death Sentence commuted to life imprisonment),Davou Dalyop Mancha (Absolute Pardon), and Cletus Augustine (Absolute Pardon).”

