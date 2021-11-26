Gov Lalong decries fresh Plateau killings, calls for justice

The Governor of Plateau State Simon Lalong has decried the fresh attack on the Te’egbe community in Bassa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, which allegedly led to the killing of several people.

Ripples Nigeria reported that no fewer than ten persons including children lost their lives in the attack that occurred in the early hours of Friday, while several houses were set ablaze.

In a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Macham Makut, the governor described the attack as another sad incident, which was clearly the handiwork of criminals that were bent on instilling fear, pain and sorrow among the people.

According to him, the attacks were orchestrated to destabilise the state and breach the substantial peace it enjoys.

According to the statement, the Governor totally condemned the attack, adding that no explanation can justify the incident.

He enjoined the security agencies to take immediate and drastic steps to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure that they pay for their crimes.

“The persistent attacks in this general area remains condemnable and unacceptable to Government. As such, no resources and efforts will be spared in painstakingly following up on the trail of those who derive joy in attacking and killing innocent citizens and destroying their homes and means of livelihoods,” the statement read.

While commiserating with the victims and families of those killed, the governor assured that the perpetrators will be served justice, and promised that the state will stop at nothing to unravel those behind this ugly incident.

“Lalong also directed the Plateau State Emergency Management Agency and the Peace Building Agency to immediately visit the area and assess the level of damage with a view to carrying out immediate intervention and bringing succour to people who are in need as a result of the barbaric attack.

“He also calls on the people to assist the security agencies with relevant information that will enable them to crack the identity and motives of the attacks,” the statement added.

