Gov Lalong dissolves cabinet as tenure winds down

The outgoing Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, on Friday, dissolved the State Executive Council.

The governor, who spoke at the council’s valedictory session held at the state Government House in Jos, thanked his cabinet members for their sacrifices and cooperation in the last eight years.

He said: “Many of you made sacrifices and lost so much in the course of service to our people.

“As we bow out today, I want to specially thank you all present here and others who served at various times and are not with us today for undertaking this journey with me.”

He said the council members did their best in the last eight years to serve Plateau people with integrity and passion, especially by insisting on due process and accountability.

Lalong asked the people of Plateau to forgive his administration for the perceived shortcomings in the discharge of official duties.

“As human beings, we are not infallible and cannot rule out unintended mistakes in the implementation of some policies. For such situations, we apologise to the people,” the governor added.

He wished the cabinet members well in their future endeavours and urged them not to allow politics, religion, ethnicity, or financial pursuit to divide them.

