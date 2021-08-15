Gov Lalong imposes dusk to dawn curfew on three Plateau LGAs

Following the killing of 22 people along the Rukuba road in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State on Saturday, coupled with weeks of upheavals in parts of Bassa council, Governor Simon Lalong has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew on three LGAs in the state.

According to Lalong in a statement he personally issued and made available to newsmen on Sunday, the affected councils are Jos North, Jos South and Basss Local Government Areas

The indefinite curfew which commences with immediate effect, starts from 6pm to 6am.

The statement titled ‘Imposition of curfew on Jos North, Jos South and Bassa LGA,’ reads;

“Sequel to the unfortunate breach of peace along Rukuba Road, Jos North LGA on 14th August, 2021, where a convoy of commuters was attacked leading to killing of innocent persons, I have received briefings on the situation from the relevant heads of security agencies.

“The reports indicate that 23 of those attacked lost their lives while 23 persons sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment.

“26 others were rescued unhurt. So far, 20 suspects have been arrested and the security agencies are conducting investigations to get to the bottom of the matter.

“Having reviewed the reports and monitored the unfolding scenario, Government is concerned about the persisting tensions and reported attempts by some persons to take the laws into their hands by threatening to attack individuals and private facilities, as well as public property.

“In order to avoid further deterioration of the situation and to protect lives and properties of citizens, I have directed the imposition of curfew on Jos North, Bassa and Jos South Local Governments commencing 6pm to 6am from today, 14th August, 2021.

“The curfew shall remain in place subject to further review by the State Security Council.

“All citizens are therefore directed to abide by the directive to enable security personnel maintain law and order in the affected areas and deal with those attempting to foment trouble by taking advantage of the situation to perpetrate crime.

“The Government will continue to monitor the unfolding situation and take further necessary measures to ensure the safety of lives and properties.

“While I deeply sympathize with the families of those who lost their loved ones, and those injured in the unfortunate event, I call for calm and appeal to our citizens to avoid any action or utterances that will further inflame the situation.

“This is purely a criminal conduct and should not be given any ethnic or religious colouration.

“Let us continue to be vigilant and be security conscious and do everything possible to sustain peace and security of the State.

“God bless Plateau State.”

