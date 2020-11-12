Gov Lalong presents 2021 budget proposal of N133.4bn to Assembly

The Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong has presented a budget proposal of N133.4 billion to the state Assembly for year 2021.

Lalong who presented the budget to the state lawmakers on Wednesday, November 11, at the Assembly Complex in Jos, said his government will leverage on the implementation of the 2021 budget, and if it is passed by the House, will improve the state’s investments in productive sectors of the economy.

The 2021 budget christened ‘Budget of Economic Recovery, Consolidation and Inclusive Infrastructural Growth,’ according to the Governor, was designed to robustly respond to the dislocations caused by the Coronavirus pandemic which adversely affected the global economy.

A breakdown of the 2021 budget takes into account key areas like Education which would gulp N6.12bn; Works, N6. 7bn; Health, N7.22bn; Water Resources, N4bn; Land and Survey, N2. 9bn and Agriculture which has a budget of N3. 9bn.

The 2021 budget sees an increase N10.6bn from that of the 2020 revised budget of N122.8bn, representing an 8.6 percent difference. Lalong said the increase was as a result of an increase in both Recurrent and Capital Expenditure estimates.

