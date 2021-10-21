Gov Lalong presents 2022 budget proposal of N106bn to Plateau Assembly

The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, on Thursday presented the 2022 budget proposal of N106billion to the state House of Assembly for approval.

The governor, according to a statement issued by his Director of Public of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham, said the budget was tailored towards the completion of ongoing projects and activation of new ones in the state.

He said the sum of N76,263,701,644.62 or 71.4 percent of the total budget was earmarked for recurrent expenditure while N30,543,565,997.50 or 28.6 percent was set aside as capital spending.

The governor said the government hopes to establish a microfinance development fund to assist Micro and Small Scale Enterprises in the state.

Lalong said: “In addition to continuing work on completing ongoing infrastructure projects across the three Senatorial Districts of the state, we intend to break ground on new ones.

“Among them is the construction of the British-American Junction Flyover and dualization to Lamingo Junction Roundabout.

“Similarly we shall carry out the design of the Master Plan for some selected urban areas in Plateau State namely,(Heipang, Mangu, and Shendam).

“I also wish to also re-assure this Honourable House and indeed the citizens of Plateau State, that the Legacy Projects will be completed and delivered as envisaged. The government is doing everything possible to ensure that the people enjoy the benefits of those projects.”

