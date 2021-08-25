News
Gov Lalong re-imposes 24-hour curfew on Jos North LGA over insecurity
The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, on Wednesday re-imposed the 24-hour curfew on Jos North local government area in response to fresh attacks on a community in the axis.
Suspected bandits on Tuesday night killed 35 people and destroyed property worth millions of Naira during an attack on the Yelwa Zangam community behind the University of Jos (UNIJOS).
The governor, who gave the directive in a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Macham, said the 24-hour curfew would take effect from 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday until further notice.
He said the decision became necessary due to imminent threat to lives and property in the area.
Lalong stressed that the decision would enable security agencies to appropriately control the situation as the search for the attackers continued.
He appealed to the residents of Jos North LGA to cooperate with the government by complying with the curfew.
Lalong revealed that the 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew on Jos South and Bassa LGAs remained in force until further notice, saying only people on essential duties were exempted from the curfew.
The governor had on August 15 imposed a 24-hour curfew on the Jos North LGA following the killing of 22 travelers by hoodlums.
He relaxed the curfew three days later.
