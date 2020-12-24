Gov Lalong recovers, tests negative for COVID-19, says virus not a death sentence

The Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong has recovered from COVID-19 after testing negative for the virus which has spread across the country and has claimed many lives.

This was disclosed in a statement issued in Jos, the Plateau State Capital, on Thursday by the Director of Press and Public Affairs to the governor, Dr Makut Macham, who said Lalong tested negative on Wednesday night.

The statement added that Governor Lalong is free from the virus one week after the governor tested positive to the virus, while other members of his family tested negative for the disease.

The statement read, “One week after the governor tested positive to the virus, he is now free of the disease after his latest test result came out negative.

“The governor’s negative status was communicated to him on Wednesday night.

Lalong, who has been in isolation since December 17, appreciated God for the speedy recovery and thanked the people of the state, his friends and associates for praying for him.

“Having contracted the virus and undergone treatment myself, I wish to reiterate that COVID-19 is not a death sentence as early detection helps to address it and reduce chances of death.

“We should not stigmatise against anyone who tests positive or is suspected of having the disease.

“Rather, such people should serve as motivation for others to voluntarily test to improve the safety of all,” it added.

