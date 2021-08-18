News
Gov Lalong relaxes curfew in Jos North
Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has relaxed the 24-hour curfew earlier imposed on Jos North local government area of the state.
The governor imposed the curfew on Sunday in response to the previous day’s killing of 23 travellers by gunmen along Rukuba road, Jos North LGA.
The Director of Press and Public Affairs in the state, Makut Simon Macham, who disclosed this in a statement sent to Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday, said the curfew would now be in force from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily, beginning from Thursday.
He said the decision to review the curfew was reached at the State Security Council meeting held at the Government House on Wednesday.
The statement read: “His Excellency, Governor Simon Bako Lalong expressed outrage over what he called the desperation of criminals bent on causing mayhem in the state, as there were isolated attacks that led to the loss of lives and destruction of properties in some areas of Jos North and Bassa LGAs during the curfew.
“While the curfew is relaxed in Jos North, security agencies will mount permanent checkpoints in highly vulnerable areas; deploy more uniform and plainclothes personnel; and also observe the conduct of citizens round the clock.
“The governor also reiterated that the prohibition on processions was still in force and anyone found violating the order will be dealt with according to the law.
“The governor appreciated the cooperation of law-abiding citizens and urged them to continue to support the government to deal with the situation and restore normalcy to the affected areas and the state at large.
“He urged parents and community leaders to prevail on their wards to maintain peace as the government does not want to be forced to always resort to curfews which affects the economy and freedom of the people and the state as a whole.”
