Gov Lalong says Plateau lost N75bn to #EndSARS crisis

Governor Simon Lalong has said that Plateau State lost about N75 billion worth of property during the EndSARS crisis.

The state was among those where hoodlums destroyed many private and public property in search of warehouses where COVID-19 palliatives were kept.

Speaking at the Plateau Government House in Rayfield, Jos on Friday, during an interactive session with youths over the recent looting in the state Lalong said:

“The preliminary report by a team of experts I constituted has estimated the losses to be put at about 75 billion naira for now.

“This takes us many years backward as we do not have the resources to replace the structures vandalised and the items damaged or stolen.

“We are yet to recover from the devastating economic consequences of COVID-19 which has greatly affected our capacity to provide services.

“Indeed, this act of destruction has nothing to do with the initial #EndSARS protests, but a clear act of criminality and unpatriotic behavior.

“As at the last count, we have more than 32 public and private property that were affected in the looting spree.”

The governor said he was aware that the youths had challenges and that as a father he “feels their pains.”

He further said that he had always been disturbed by the lack of job opportunities for youths and better conditions to achieve their dreams.

He, meanwhile, assured that his government was making assiduous efforts to address the issues and appealed to the youths to eschew actions that pose threats to the unity and peace in the state and Nigeria in general.

