Gov Lalong secures APC senatorial ticket in Plateau

The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, on Saturday won the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial ticket for the Plateau South Senatorial District.

Lalong was returned unopposed in the primary election held at the district zonal headquarters in Shendam Local Government Area of the state.

The Returning Officer, Titi Oseni, said the governor got 335 votes while five votes were voided.

READ ALSO: APC will grow stronger with Adamu as chairman — Lalong

In a statement issued by his media aide, Dr. Makut Macham, the governor thanked the APC members in the zone for giving him their mandate, saying he would not disappoint them.

Lalong said he would use his experience as a former speaker of the State House of Assembly, governor and lawyer, to attract development opportunities to the zone and the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now