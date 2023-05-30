Gov Lawan appoints private secretary, media aides, others in Zamfara

The Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has appointed Malam Sheriffdeen Jatto as his Private Secretary.

The Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Nakwada, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Gusau.

The governor appointed Mr. Imran Rufai as his Personal Assistant and Zaharaddeen Imam as his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Protocol Matters.

The statement read: “Mr. Abdulmajid Anka has been appointed the SSA Governor’s Office, Mr. Mustapha Jafaru-Kaura, SSA Media and Public Affairs, and Mr. Faruku Shettiman-Rijiya as SSA Press Affairs.

“Also, Mr. Aminu Almajir is now the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor (Administration).”

Nakwada said all the appointments took immediate effect.

