Gov Makinde confirms 53 fresh cases of COVID-19 in Oyo

Governor Seyi Makinde has confirmed 53 fresh COVID cases in Oyo State.

In a post on his Twitter handle, @seyimakinde, on Monday, he said the COVID-19 patients returned positive on Sunday, July 26.

The governor revealed that with the new development, the state has now recorded a total of 2,570 confirmed cases of the dreaded virus.

He wrote, “The COVID-19 confirmation tests for fifty-three suspected cases came back POSITIVE.

READ ALSO: Oyo govt ignores FG, releases calendar for schools’ resumption

“The cases are from Ibadan South West (12), Akinyele (10), Ibadan North (6), Egbeda (5), Ido (4), Ogbomosho North (4), Oluyole (4), Lagelu (3), Ibadan North West (2), Ibadan North East (2) and Ona Ara (1) LGAs.

“So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 2570.”

Join the conversation

Opinions