Gov Makinde echos Akeredolu, says FG won’t control Amotekun

The governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, like his counterpart in Ondo State, has said that Amotekun would not be under the control of the Federal Government.

According to the governor, Amotekun, a community security outfit in all South-West states, has come to stay and would be instrumental in the safekeeping of his state and other states in the region.

A statement from the governor’s spokesman, Taiwo Adisa, quoted Makinde to have said this when he addressed chairpersons of the 68 local government and local council development areas in the state, at a meeting held inside the House of Chiefs, Secretariat Ibadan on Thursday.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu had on Tuesday said when he appeared on a Channels Television programme that Amotekun would be streamlined with the federal government’s community policing.

“Whatever name they go by, Amotekun or whatever, will be streamlined and they will be run in accordance with the structure as defined by the Inspector-General of Police. They will be localised, they will be owned by local communities, they will be managed by them,” Shehu said.

On Wednesday, in response to that, the Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu told the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Adamu that Amotekun would not be subsumed under the Nigeria Police, or under the guise of community policing, approved by the federal government.

Makinde reiterated Akeredolu’s position, saying that Amotekun had come to stay and would not be under the control of the federal establishment.

He said, “We want our people to sleep with their two eyes closed. Of course, security is one of the pillars of this administration and we must do everything possible to invest in the security of lives and property. In Okeho the other day, armed robbers went to rob and the community rose against them and apprehended them. They combed the forests and they got them.

“This is why I will continue to say it and I am saying it for the whole world to hear; Amotekun is here to stay with us. And it will not be under the control of the federal establishment. It will be under our control. Security of our people is extremely important, because nothing can take place, as far as we are concerned, in an atmosphere of insecurity.”

Makinde asked the caretaker committee chairmen to immediately go back to their domains to set up security committees with a view to tackling the security challenges in their localities.

