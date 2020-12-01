Gov Makinde laments Borno attack, says if we continue this way, no one is safe

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has reacted to the attack and beheading of 43 rice farmers in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State by members of Boko Haram sect.

Governor Makinde reacted to the incident on Monday during the official opening ceremony of the 2020 Annual Press Week of the Oyo state Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), at the Dapo Aderogba Hall, Iyaganku, Ibadan.

During the ceremony, Makinde expressed grave concern over state of insecurity in different parts of the country and also called for proactive step on the part of the federal government to tackle the menace.

According to Makinde, if the security situation in the country persists, then no one is safe in the country.

Makinde said; “The current state of insecurity calls for immediate action to nip the situation in the bud.

“There is a need for President Muhammadu Buhari to tackle insecurity in the country before it’s gets out of hands.

“If we continue with this path, no one is safe in Nigeria. We need to change our course. We all have role to play in developing Nigeria.

“Though we cannot expect journalists to build road, because it is the primary responsibility of government but you have your role to play. But you can use your pen to destroy or develop Nigeria,” he added.

