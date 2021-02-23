GOV Makinde reopens Shasha market after bloody crisis | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
GOV Makinde reopens Shasha market after bloody crisis
The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has ordered the immediate reopening of the Shasha market after peace-making negotiations amongst stakeholders.
This mandate came after the recent clashes between the Yoruba and the Hausa merchants in the market which led to the destruction of several businesses and properties.
Makinde made this call on Tuesday, February 23, during a meeting with the Shasa Community leaders, held at the Western Hall, Secretariat, Ibadan.
The governor also mandated the distribution of relief materials to affected victims of the clash.
Ripples Nigeria had reported last week that Makinde listed conditions to reopen the Shasha market in Ibadan, the state capital.
Makinde made this known when he led some northern governors to the leaders of the Yoruba and Hausa communities in the market on February 15.
READ ALSO:Bagudu, Ganduje, two other Northern governors visit Makinde over Oyo traders’ clash
The governors are Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu; Kano State Governor, Abdulahi Ganduje; Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle; and Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sanni.
Addressing the market men and women, Makinde said, “They (the northern governors) just finished a meeting with the Seriki of Shasha and the Baale of Shasha. As a government you trust and elected into office, please trust our judgement to watch out for you and ensure that we co-exist peacefully.
“There is nothing we can do in an atmosphere of unrest and disharmony. Those who go to Iroko to continue trading, I will lock up the place.
“When you are all ready to cooperate, you will come to me. When you have agreed that there won’t be any more bloodshed here, you will come to me, and then I will reopen the market. I beg you. We won’t lose any more lives.”
Also, addressing the traders on behalf of the northern delegation, the Kebbi State governor said his Oyo State counterpart has shown leadership to restore normalcy in the area.
Bagudu, who condemned the “spontaneous attacks”, said, “The market has been closed down and there are many people whose livelihood are being affected. The Nigeria Governors’ Forum will also support him (Makinde) to ensure that those who have lost their livelihood are supported in this trying period.”
