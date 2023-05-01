Gov Makinde responds to accusations of betrayal by coalition parties

Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo State, stated on Sunday that he had adhered to all commitments he had made with the confederating political parties that supported his victory in 2019.

Makinde stated this at the 85th birthday celebration of a former Secretary to the State Government, Micheal Koleosho at his home in Akobo, Ibadan’s Bolajoko estate.

Makinde claimed that many individuals who accused him of breaking the deal established with parties who joined a coalition with him in 2019 lacked the facts in a statement released by his chief press secretary, Taiwo Adisa.

The governor stated that a lot of people who wanted to make the 2019 coalition agreement an issue in the buildup to the 2023 election had no knowledge of the deal, adding that in the end, the will of God triumphed.

He said, “The impression I want to correct is that there are people that were not there when we were making the agreement but went on air before the last election and started saying Makinde did not honour agreement.”

The governor described the former SSG as one of the best politicians the state has ever produced.

The statement further quoted the governor as saying that Koleosho is one of his role models and that he has been following his footsteps in politics.

Read Also:Gov Makinde tears Oyo Accord Party apart

Governor Makinde, who hailed the octogenarian’s support for his administration since he became governor in 2019, noted that Koleosho was one of the leaders who facilitated a coalition of political parties that supported him and that he was glad that he had fulfilled his promises to all the parties.

The governor said: “I celebrate with our Baba, Chief Michael Adeniyi Koleosho, on this occasion of his 85th birthday.

“If you are looking for my mentor, I can tell you that it is Baba. He has been my confidant and guide. After the election ended, we both sat down to talk about how to set an agenda for Omituntun 2.0 to bring good governance to our people.

“Baba has demonstrated to us that in any position we find ourselves, it is temporary and what is important is what we can contribute to the progress of our state and country.

“At any point that he felt an issue should not face a particular direction, Baba would call me to talk about it and we would get back on track.

“Baba told me the things I needed to do and not do. Several times, he told me he was no longer into active politics but in support of Seyi Makinde. So, when some people come to meet Baba to talk about politics that does not dovetail into my issue.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now