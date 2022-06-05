Gov Makinde rules out Okada ban in Oyo

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, said on Saturday the state government has no plan to ban the operation of commercial motorcycles popularly known as Okada in the state.

Makinde’s clarification was not unconnected with the recent ban on Okada operation by the Lagos State government.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had last month banned the Okada operation in six local government areas and nine Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

The ban took effect on June 1.

Read also: ‘Let’s get rid of APC’, Makinde urges PDP stakeholders ahead of 2023 elections

The governor, who disclosed this during his third-anniversary media chat at the BCOS Television House in Ibadan, said his government would not ban Okada as there are legitimate operators among them.

He stressed that his administration would instead regulate the activities of the operators in the interest of the state.

Makinde said: “We have no intention of banning Okada in Oyo State. We will regulate them, we will identify them and the criminals will be dealt with. I have seen people with their cars jump on Okada to go to the bank. They are serving a purpose.

“We will regulate, identify and deal with the criminal among them. But we won’t just ban Okada because another state bans them. They’re filling a vacuum and you don’t take legitimate people out of business. If we ban them, what next?”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now