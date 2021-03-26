Gov Makinde rules out Okada ban in Oyo | Ripples Nigeria

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, said on Friday the state government has no plan to ban commercial motorcyclists in the state.

The governor stated this during the inauguration of a newly constructed ultra-modern commercial motorcyclist and tricycle loading points in Ibadan, the state capital.

He said the government would re-organise and coordinate the operations of Okada and tricycle riders to comply with standard practice.

According to him, the loading points will facilitate easy transportation of residents in the state capital.

Makinde said: “We also want you to be coordinated and organised. I already told the people in charge to install solar lights here so that you can all do your businesses comfortably at night.

“We have security challenges and I must say that Okada and tricycle operators have to help the government.

“When you are organised, you can fish out those who are using Okada and tricycles to commit crimes and hand them over to the law enforcement agencies.”

