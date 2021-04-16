Gov Makinde sacks LAUTECH vice-chancellor | Ripples Nigeria

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has sacked the Vice-Chancellor of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Prof. Michael Ologunde.

The governor had last week accused the vice-chancellor of inciting the university staff against the state government over unpaid salaries.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

He said: “His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde, the Governor of Oyo State and the visitor to the Ladoke Akintola University, has directed that the Vice- Chancellor of the institution, Prof. M. O. Ologunde should step aside until further notice.

“Consequently, the VC has also been directed to hand over forthwith to the next principal officer in rank in order to ensure uninterrupted flow of normal activities of the institution.”

