Gov Makinde tears Oyo Accord Party apart

The decision of the Accord Party executive members in Oyo State to endorse the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Seyi Makinde, in the state for second term, has backfired.

This was as the National Working Committee of the party has dissolved the executive members for endorsing the incumbent governor against the party’s candidate, Adebayo Adelabu, ahead of the March 18 governorship election.

This was contained in a statement issued after a two-hour emergency National Working Committee (NWC) meeting chaired by the National Chairman, Hon. Muhammad Lawal Nalado, on Thursday.

The party said those relieved of their offices are the State Chairman of Accord, Prince Kolade Ojo, Hon. Yinka Dairo, who is the Oyo State Accord Secretary, and the entire executive committee members of the party in Oyo State.

The statement said NWC also resolved to constitute a caretaker committee to oversee the activities of the party as elections beckon.

The five-man caretaker committee is composed of members such as Alhaji Isiaka Salami, who will serve as Oyo State Caretaker Chairman, Bashiru Ayobami, who will serve as Caretaker Secretary, Hon. Fatai Salawu, Bimpe Martins, Ayodele Oyajide, who are members.

Nalado also directed those affected to hand over all party properties and documents in their possession to the new Caretaker Executive members with immediate effect.

The national chairman lambasted affected members of the dissolved exco for abandoning the Accord Party candidates, whom he said are front-runners in Saturday’s election.

He, thus, enjoined the new executive committee to be committed to delivering victory for the party in the forthcoming poll.

