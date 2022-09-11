Metro
Gov Makinde vows to deal with culprits in building collapse
Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has vowed to punish the culprits in the collapsed story building at Awosika, Bodija, Ibadan, after investigation is completed.
The governor made the pledge on Saturday through his commissioner for Lands, Housing, and Urban Development, Mr. Olusegun Olayiwola.
Delegates from the state government visited the scene of the collapsed building in Ibadan.
Makinde claimed that the quality of materials used by the contractors at the site of the building was poor.
The commissioner said: “This is a great loss but we thank God that no life was lost. The building is mightier than the land and materials used were not good enough.”
“We are going to present our report to the Deputy Governor the moment we leave this place and adequate steps would be taken.”
“The Oyo State Government is going to deal with the culprits accordingly, it is not even likely that the owner of the building will get this space again because the person has to undergo necessary procedures.”
By Oluwatobi Odeyinka…
