Gov Makinde vows to halt LAUTECH staff allowances for partaking in ASUU strike

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology might be on a collusion course with Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, over the payment of allowances.

This was after Makinde, in a series of tweet, on Saturday, pledged to withhold the allowances of the striking LAUTECH lecturers who had downed tools in solidarity with cohorts in Federal Universities.

According to the Governor, the academics ought to show more compassion over the plight of the students.

The tweet read, “Comment on LAUTECH:

“If the lecturers are sensitive to their people they would not join ASUU strike. As of today I am withholding their subvention until they go back to classes.

“When they go back to classes we will start paying their subventions.”

Earlier in May, the LAUTECH staff members vowed not to suspend the ongoing strike until their demands are met.

Coordinator, Ibadan zone of ASUU, Professor Oyebamiji Oyegoke while addressing a press conference in Ogbomoso, explained that ASUU at LAUTECH remains steadfast about the ongoing strike.

Oyegoke, while speaking, insisted that the union will not pull out of the ongoing strike declared by the national body of the union.

He urged parents and students to join the union in its bid to fight for the future of the country.

He explained further that ASUU’s focus was on public institutions especially universities whether federal or state.

According to him, what ASUU was pursuing, which its branch at LAUTECH also believes in, is repositioning public universities whether federal or state.

“LAUTECH branch of ASUU is actively involved in the current twelve weeks roll-over strike alongside our national body is to draw the attention of Federal Government of Nigeria on the need to implement the Renegotiated Agreement which FGN signed with ASUU in 2009.

“What ASUU is pursuing, which its branch at LAUTECH also believes in, is repositioning public universities whether Federal or state to serve as agents for developmental transformation. To this end, the MoA of 2020 signed between FGN and ASUU encapsulating all that needed to be done to make public universities (Federal or State) be what they should be must be honoured and implemented. Our struggles are about principles and conviction, and not personal, ethnic or religious.

“Other pertinent issues included the agreement include Improved salary/working conditions for members; stoppage of the proliferation of State and Private Universities; unacceptable use of IPPIS as salary payment platform; adoption of UTAS as acceptable salary payment platform; funding for Revitalization of Public Universities; to mention a few.

“Since its inception, LAUTECH has benefitted and still, is benefitting from ASUU’s steadfast struggles on public education in Nigeria. Before its transformation into Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), LAUTECH was among the initial beneficiaries of Education Tax Fund (ETF) in the 90s,” Oyegoke noted.

