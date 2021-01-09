Gov Makinde vows to sanction erring personnel of Amotekun over alleged high-handedness

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has vowed to deal with any member of the Western Nigeria Security Network; code-named ‘Amotekun’ found to be involved in alleged highhandedness.

Governor Makinde made the comments in a statement issued on Friday in Ibadan by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa, who informed that an investigation into the allegation is already underway.

Adisa said that setting up of a probe panel to look into the allegation follows the recent face-off between some personnel of the Amotekun corps and some youths in Tapa town, Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the state.

The statement further noted that the government was doing everything to address the matter squarely in the interest of the security and wellbeing of residents of Oyo State.

“Following the recent events in Tapa, Ibarapa North local government area, it becomes imperative that I once again reassure the good people of Oyo state that our administration is doing everything in its power to address security issues in our state.

“One of the strategies we are using to check insecurity in the state is the recently introduced Western Nigeria Security Network (Amotekun).

”I am fully aware of the alleged highhandedness by some members of the corps. We are investigating these issues to address them promptly.

“The welfare and security of the good people of Oyo state remain our top priority.

“We will not sit back and watch any harassment or intimidation of members of the public or our security officers.

“Therefore, I urge the good people of Oyo state to please remain calm and allow members of the corps to perform their legally authorised duties for our peoples’ well-being.

“Let me assure you that if any corps member is abusing their office, they will be dealt with accordingly,” Makinde stated.

