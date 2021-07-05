Gov Mala-Buni appoints Accountant-General, two others in Yobe

The Borno State Governor, Mai Mala-Buni, on Monday approved the appointment of Alhaji Musa Fara-Fara as the substantive Accountant-General for the state.

Fara-Fara is the former Director, Finance and Supply in the office of the Secretary to the State Government.

The state’s Head of Service (HOS), Alhaji Muhammad Nura, disclosed this in a statement in Damaturu.

READ ALSO: APC now Africa’s largest party – Mala Buni

He said the governor also approved the posting of Alhaji Lawan Kaku from the state’s Ministry of Health to the Drugs and Medical Consumables Agency as Acting Director, Finance, and Supply.

“Alhaji Bako Kagu, formerly with Drugs and Medical Consumables Agency, was deployed to the Governor’s Office as Head of Accounts Department.

“All the appointments take immediate effect,” the HoS added.

Join the conversation

Opinions