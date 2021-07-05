Politics
Gov Mala-Buni appoints Accountant-General, two others in Yobe
The Borno State Governor, Mai Mala-Buni, on Monday approved the appointment of Alhaji Musa Fara-Fara as the substantive Accountant-General for the state.
Fara-Fara is the former Director, Finance and Supply in the office of the Secretary to the State Government.
The state’s Head of Service (HOS), Alhaji Muhammad Nura, disclosed this in a statement in Damaturu.
READ ALSO: APC now Africa’s largest party – Mala Buni
He said the governor also approved the posting of Alhaji Lawan Kaku from the state’s Ministry of Health to the Drugs and Medical Consumables Agency as Acting Director, Finance, and Supply.
“Alhaji Bako Kagu, formerly with Drugs and Medical Consumables Agency, was deployed to the Governor’s Office as Head of Accounts Department.
“All the appointments take immediate effect,” the HoS added.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....