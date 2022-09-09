Gov Masari claims he spent N30bn to renovate 7,000 schools, N15bn on flooding

Aminu Masari, the Governor of Katsina State, has said that he spent N30 billion to renovate 7,000 schools and N15 billion to build drainages in the state.

Masari stated this on Thursday while receiving former members of the Katsina House of Assembly who paid him a courtesy visit, adding that the renovation of the schools was in partnership with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

The governor noted that N30 billion was spent on rehabilitating the schools across 34 local government areas.

He claimed that his government employed 5,000 teachers and promoted all teachers who had not been promoted in the last nine years, and that these were part of the efforts of his government on improving the teaching and learning processes in the state.

He further explained that the enrolment of primary school pupils had increased from one million to more than 2.2 million from 2015 to date, noting that this was achieved because of his administration’s strategies in the education sector.

