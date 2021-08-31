Gov Masari orders total closure of major roads in Katsina to curb bandits’ activities

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has ordered the immediate and total closure of all major roads in the state until further notice, as a measure to curb the menace of insecurity that has continued to ravage the state, occasioned by activities of bandits.

An Executive Order signed by the Governor which is to come into effect on Tuesday, August 31, specifically stated that “travelers plying the Jibia-Gurbin Baure road which is the major entry point into the state, are advised to go through Funtua” instead.

The Executive Order also affects the transportation of cattle trucks from Katsina to any other state in Nigeria, as well as a “total ban on carrying three persons on motorcycles and more than three passengers on a tricycle.”

The Governor explained that the closure of the roads and other measures were in the exercise of powers conferred upon him by sub-section (2) of Section 176 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

The notice tagged “Security Challenges (Containment) Order,” also directed the “immediate closure of the Kankara-Sheme road to all commercial vehicles who are advised to go through Funtua.

“Only private noncommercial vehicles are to ply the road and

lories, trucks carrying firewood from the bush are totally banned.

Among other provisions, the Executive Order also directed the

“Suspension of sale of all animals at the markets of the following Local Government Areas: Jibia, Batsari, Safana, Danmusa, Kankara, Malumfashi, Charanchi, Mal’adua, Kafur, Faskari, Sabuwa, Baure, Dutsinma and Kaita.

“Ban on transportation of cattle trucks from Katsina State to any other state in Nigeria.

“Total ban on carrying three persons on motorcycles and more than three passengers on a tricycle.

“Total ban on the sale of second-hand motorcycles at the Charanchi market.

“Re-enforcement of the ban on the operation of commercial tricycles and motorcycles from 10.00 p.m to 6.00 a.m in the state capital and 6.00 p.m to 6.00 a.m in the frontline Local Government Areas.

“Re-enforcement of the total ban on the sale of petrol in jerry cans at filling stations.

“Only two designated filling stations are allowed to sell fuel of not more than N5,000.00 to motorists in Jibia, Batsari, Safana, Danmusa, Kankara, Faskari, Sabuwa, Dandume, Musawa, Matazu, Dutsinma, Kurfi, Danja and Kafur Local Government Areas.

“Identified essential workers (health personnel, security personnel and Journalists) could use tricycles and motorcycles beyond the banned periods.”

