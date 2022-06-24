Gov Masari vows not to surrender to bandits in Katsina

The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, has vowed that his administration will not succumb nor surrender to bandits and insecurity in the state as his regime was ready to fight back and chase terrorists out of the state.

Masari who spoke on Thursday during a two-day security awareness workshop for local government administrators held at the Katsina Local Government Service Commission, charged the local government chairmen and councillors to provide democratic dividends to their subjects instead of running to cities for fear of bandits.

Masari who insisted that his administration would not back down in the fight against the insecurity bedeviling the state, said the local government leaders must rise up and fight the menace to a standstill in their respective domains.

“You presented yourselves as chairmen and councillors bearing in mind the huge responsibilities attached to your offices. We know that we are in a very challenging time but what is leadership without challenges?

“From the little resources that we have locally, if you are determined to work, you can use it to the benefit of your people.

“Let us face our challenges head-on because nobody will do it for us. In this fight against insecurity, there is no surrender.

“The major challenge before you is securing the lives and properties of the people, businesses and the standard of living. Stay in your Local Government Areas’ and at least, let them see that you share in their grieves and sorrows,” the governor said.

