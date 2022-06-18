Gov Matawalle appoints 103 SSAs, 66 others in Zamfara

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has approved the appointment of 169 top government officials and aides in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Kabiru Balarabe, disclosed this in a nine-page official document on Saturday in Gusau.

According to him, Alhaji Isha Umar had been appointed Chairman of Zamfara Independent Electoral Commission, while Alhaji Usman Magami and Alhaji Bashir Abdullahi were appointed as Special Advisers.

The governor also appointed 103 Senior Special Assistants (SSAs), 28 Directors-General, and 13 Special Assistants.

Others are 10 new Permanent Commissioners and part-time members of various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), including the Hajj Commission and Law Reform Commission, among others.

The development came just two months after the three All Progressives Congress (APC) factions loyal to Matawalle, former governor Abdulaziz Yari and senator representing Zamfara Central, Kabiru Marafa, agreed to work together for the success of the party in the 2023 general elections.

Yari and Marafa had since won the APC tickets for Zamfara West and Central senatorial districts in next year’s election.

