Gov Matawalle completes switch to APC

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has completed his switch from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Matawalle announced his defection to APC at a special grand rally organised by the party’s National Caretaker Committee in Gusau.

He said: “As from today, I Bello Matawalle Maradun, governor of Zamfara, I am happy to announce my defection from the PDP to the APC.

“As from today, I am a full APC member and leader of APC in Zamfara.

“I am calling on all APC stakeholders in the state to join hands with me to build the party and move the state forward.

Earlier, the Chairman of APC Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni, described Matawalle’s defection to the party as a welcome development to the party not only in Zamfara but in Nigeria in general.

Mala Buni said: “I am happy to announce that APC has received Matawalle, three Senators, six House of Representatives members and 24 members of the state House of Assembly who defected from the PDP to the APC.

“As we all know, according to the party’s constitution, President Muhammad Buhari is our leader at national level and in each state the sitting governor from the party is the APC leader in that state.

“Therefore Matawalle is the new leader of the party in Zamfara.

“With this development, all the party executives, state, local governments and wards level are hereby dissolved.”

The former governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari described Matawalle’s defection to APC as a timely and welcome development.

