Politics
Gov Matawalle completes switch to APC
The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has completed his switch from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Matawalle announced his defection to APC at a special grand rally organised by the party’s National Caretaker Committee in Gusau.
He said: “As from today, I Bello Matawalle Maradun, governor of Zamfara, I am happy to announce my defection from the PDP to the APC.
“As from today, I am a full APC member and leader of APC in Zamfara.
“I am calling on all APC stakeholders in the state to join hands with me to build the party and move the state forward.
Earlier, the Chairman of APC Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni, described Matawalle’s defection to the party as a welcome development to the party not only in Zamfara but in Nigeria in general.
READ ALSO: Zamfara Senator follows Gov Matawalle, dumps PDP for APC
Mala Buni said: “I am happy to announce that APC has received Matawalle, three Senators, six House of Representatives members and 24 members of the state House of Assembly who defected from the PDP to the APC.
“As we all know, according to the party’s constitution, President Muhammad Buhari is our leader at national level and in each state the sitting governor from the party is the APC leader in that state.
“Therefore Matawalle is the new leader of the party in Zamfara.
“With this development, all the party executives, state, local governments and wards level are hereby dissolved.”
The former governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari described Matawalle’s defection to APC as a timely and welcome development.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....