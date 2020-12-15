Gov Matawalle insists on dialogue with bandits, condemns critics

The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Muhammed Matawalle has insisted that dialogue with bandits remains the best way to restoring peace in his troubled state.

Governor Matawalle who was reacting to social media narratives accusing his policy of dialoguing with bandits of escalating violent attacks in the northwest, described such narratives as unfortunate.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on media and public enlightenment Hon. Zailani Bappa, Governor Matawalle said the social media blame game which surfaced online was an echo of Governor Bello Aminu Masari’s comments on the matter.

Governor Matawalle also noted that his policy of peace accord had brought some semblance of peace to his state.

His statement by Bappa stated thus in full; “This is an echo of what Governor Bello Aminu Masari earlier said of the escalating attacks in his own state.

”Governor Matawalle believes that attack anywhere in the North West, and indeed, the whole country is unfortunate, abominable and condemnable.

“However, it is very uncharitable to blame Zamfara State government’s peace accord which has brought some semblance of peace to Zamfara State.

“Governor Matawalle has more than once in the past, called on his colleagues in the region to copy his initiative at brokering genuine peace with the bandits and try to settle them to normal life. Indeed, even Katsina State Governor tried it but later abandoned it.

“It is very unfortunate that such accusations are coming at a time when the governor is doing everything possible to assist in the release of these innocent children,” the statement added.

