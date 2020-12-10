Gov Matawalle presents 2021 budget of N145.4bn to Zamfara Assembly

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, on Thursday presented the 2021 budget proposal of N145 billion to the state House of Assembly for approval.

In his address at the presentation, Matawalle said N64 billion has been set aside for recurrent expenditure and N81 billion for capital expenditure in the budget.

He noted that the budget was 14.2 percent higher than the revised budget of 2020.

The governor said: “The sum of N32 billion, representing 49 percent of the capital expenditure is budgeted to take care of the economic sector to provide empowerment through agriculture; public finance and fiscal management as well as private sector growth and development among others.”

He also explained that the state government was allocated N28.2 billion or 34.9 percent of the total budget while the social sector received N19.1billion.

The Speaker of the House, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya, promised to fast track deliberations on the budget.

