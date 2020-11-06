Gov Matawalle reads riot act to sponsors of banditry in Zamfara

The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle has read the riot act to those sponsoring, aiding or abetting the activities of bandits in the state.

Governor Matawalle who received the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Saddique Baba Abubakar, who was on an official visit to the Government House, Gusau, on Thursday, declared a total face-off with any person or group backing bandits in his domain.

He also lamented the activities of “mischief-makers who have formed the habit of transmitting false information and making heroes out of criminal elements in the state.”

According to Governor Matawalle, his administration would no longer treat such “blood thirsty individuals” with kid glove.

He said, “The state government in collaboration with security agents have effectively been using kinetic and non-kinetic approach in addressing security issues, but with the realisation of the increasing criminal intents of those aiding the bandits, the government is left with no other option than to appropriately hit hard at such persons in order to put a complete stop on their activities.”

The state governor further noted that a mechanism has been put in place to monitor the activities of all suspected criminally-minded people in the state and will not hesitate to take drastic action against them.

