Gov Matawalle reinstates suspended Zamfara Emir

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has approved the reinstatement of the Emir of Yandoto, Alhaji Aliyu Maraca.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Gusau.

The Zamfara State government suspended the Emir on July 18, 2022, over the conferment of a traditional title, Sarkin Fulanin Yandoto, on a suspected notorious bandit, Ado Aleru.

The conferment generated a public outcry that led to the postponement of the ceremony.

The government consequently set up a committee to investigate the matter.

READ ALSO:Matawalle blames Nigerian govt for loss of his re-election bid

The statement read: “The reinstatement is based on the recommendations of a committee constituted to investigate all issues pertaining to the conferment of a traditional title on a repentant bandit, Ado Aleiru.

“The committee found no evidence of any ill motive or collaboration between the Emir and the bandit.

“Based on the findings of the committee, the traditional title was conferred on the repentant bandit as part of peace-building efforts between the repentant bandit and banditry-affected communities in Tsafe and Gusau Local Government Areas, which include Yandoto town.”

He said the reinstatement took immediate effect.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now