Gov Matawalle to join APC Tuesday – Aide

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, will complete his switch to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, his aide said.

The governor’s Director-General, Media, Yusuf Idris, disclosed this to journalists in Gusau on Sunday.

He said: “All is now set for our governor to move from the PDP (Peoples Democratic Party) to the APC.

“All the committees that are charged with responsibility for a smooth transition of the governor have reported from their various committees that things have taken shape for the event which is scheduled to hold at a grand reception in Gusau on Tuesday, June 29.”

Idris said the governor’s defection to APC would further strengthen the party in the state.

The aide added: “Let me emphasise to you that Zamfara politicians have always been a single family and even as a PDP governor, my principal, Governor Bello Matawalle has always related very well with those in the opposition parties.

“Many people from high and low have followed the governor into the PDP in order to offer their positive advice for the growth and development of the state. Some of such persons were given top government positions and responsibilities which they held very well too.

“Under this new development which will be witnessed by 18 APC governors, the governor will come along with all the National and State Assembly members as well as the PDP executives from all levels of the state.”

According to him, Governor Matawalle will be received by the Chairman of the APC National Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni.

